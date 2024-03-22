Fife cancels house-building contracts

First Endeavour was meant to be building this development of 97 affordable homes in Lochgelly Road, Lumphinnans

Fife Council said that it had “regrettably” terminated contracts with First Endeavour and as of Thursday 21st March has taken control of the four building sites.

First Endeavour LLP had been contracted to build 203 affordable homes at sites in Lochore, Lumphinnans, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy. But work came to a halt last December and nothing has happened since, prompting the council to pull the trigger.

Housing spokesperson Cllr Judy Hamilton said: “This is a very unfortunate situation for all involved and not the outcome we would have hoped for. Contracts will be dealt with through the council’s procedure and, moving forward, we need to ensure that these much-needed new council houses can be built and allocated with the minimum of delays.”

The council will move on to the next stage of working with construction partners to complete the build of these new council houses, it said.

