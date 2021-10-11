Final Eggborough towers come down [-with video]

Down they come

The controlled demolition was the next milestone in the redevelopment of the site, which is set to be redeveloped into a logistics and distribution park.

The implosive demolition took place at 9am within the perimeter of a secured 350-metre diameter exclusion zone to safeguard the public and third parties

DSM deployed more than 50 employees to support the police in closing roads and making sure that no one got too close. It even out up heat seeking surveillance drones into the sky to ensure that the zone was completely sterile ahead of the works.

DSM coordinated with Northern Gas Networks and National Grid to maintain gas and electricity supplies to the local area. The 90-metre-high towers were only 60 metres away from the National Grid sub-station open switch gear and overhead lines – protective measures were required to ensure that the demolition works did not impact on utilities.

DSM project manager James Fincham said: “18-months of planning and work on site to achieve what has been accomplished today is a testament to the demolition team on site and all involved with the project. Plans and preparation are now well under way for the further demolition works to be undertaken in 2022.”

The site is being developed by a joint venture of DSM sister company St Francis Group and Marshall Commercial Development Projects.

St Francis Group director of operations Simon Dale thanked DSM on behalf of the joint venture and said: “The team have worked diligently over the past few months to ensure the event was planned, co-ordinated and implemented safely. The removal of all eight cooling towers is a significant milestone for the development, and we look forward to working further with DSM and others to regenerate this site and create economic development for the region.”

