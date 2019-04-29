Financial close reached on $640m Canadian highway scheme

The West Corridor Constructors consortium will design, build and finance the CA$639.8m (£495m) project for Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO). The consortium comprises Aecon (50%), Parsons (30%) and Amico (20%).

The Highway 401 Expansion is an approximately 18-kilometre reconstruction and widening project in the western part of Greater Toronto. It consists of two 10-lane segments, two 12-lane core collector systems and median high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes. The scope of work also includes bridge reconstruction and replacement, structural culvert replacements, drainage and utilities work, as well as ecological restoration.

Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with substantial completion due in the fourth quarter of 2022.