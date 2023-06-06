Findlay and O’Donnell return to McAlpine

Mike O’Donnell (left) and Grant Findlay

Grant Findlay has joined the board of Sir Robert McAlpine as executive managing director for buildings and Mike O’Donnell has been appointed managing director, commercial sector.

Grant Findlay will oversee the delivery of projects within target sectors: commercial offices, healthcare, industrial and major and special projects, which have been prioritised as part of a recent reorganisation. He has previously worked on the redevelopment of GCHQ, News International printworks, the East London line extension and the broadcast and media facilities for the London Olympics in 2012.

He first joined Sir Robert McAlpine in 2012, initially running the London business then as director of strategy. He left in April 2022 to join the Madison Square Garden Company, which is where Mike O’Donnell had also been working since leaving McAlpine in June 2019.

During his 16 years at Sir Robert McAlpine previously, Mike O’Donnell was involved in the Olympic Stadium, the O2 arena and Bloomberg HQ

Grant Findlay is also a co-founder and director of the Construction Data Trust, a not-for-profit organisation using data to accelerate the transformation of the construction industry.

