Finnegan wins Barnsley fire station contract

The £4m project involves the demolition of the existing buildings and the construction of a new smaller fire and rescue station, totalling 10,225 sq ft.

A separate multi-use facility is planned to be built on the same site along Broadway road in Barnsley.

“We considered refurbishing the existing site, but this didn’t provide best value for money and it didn’t provide the best long-term facility for our staff,” said the service’s director of support services, Stuart Booth.

