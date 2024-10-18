Finnish build system plots UK expansion

Talo recently built a five-bedroom house in Grayshott, Surrey in just four days for developer MJE Properties.

Talo produces a 2D panelised timber system (Cat 2 MMC) that has been used for housing in Scandinavia for 40 years.

Talo Build Ltd was incorporated in the UK in 2019 and imports flat-pack components from Finland for assembly on site.

It is now planning to open a chain of workshops across the country, starting in Scotland first.

“Plans are advancing for our first UK factory,” the company says. “Once production nears capacity, there are plans for further offsite manufacturing facilities to be rolled out across the UK to meet customer demand and create local jobs for local housing.”

Unlike the Cat 1 3D volumetric modular house-builders that have large factories, Talo’s model it to have several smaller workshops to be local to the housing developers.

In preparation for its expansion in the UK, Talo has secured ICW Endorsed accreditation from ICW Group, a structural insurance warranty specialist that serves all major mortgage lenders.

This certification means that the Talo offsite system is now approved, subject to satisfactory site audits, for use in conjunction with ICW’s structural warranties across multiple housing projects.

Talo technical director Leona Wikman said: “This certification will open the doors to more opportunities in the residential sector, as well as provide our existing customers with independent verification of the consistently high-quality standards we work to.”

