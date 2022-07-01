Firestone becomes Elevate

Harvey S. Firestone founded the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company in 1903, manufacturing tyres for the first mass-produced automobiles in the USA. In 1980, Firestone Building Products (FBP) entered the commercial roofing industry, producing rubber membranes. To date, the company has produced and installed more than 1.5 billion square metres of single-ply roofing membranes worldwide.

In April 2021 Swiss materials giant Holcim paid Tokyo-based Bridgestone Corporation US$3.4bn for FBP.

This week Firestone Building Products became Holcim’s Building Envelope division, in its Solutions & Products Business Unit.

The Firestone brand is dropped and instead it becomes Elevate, the new brand for all Firestone roofing products.

“Over the past 40 years, Firestone has built a reputation as a leader and innovator in the commercial roofing sector. And now we are making it official; we are uniting Firestone Building Products’ iconic legacy with Holcim’s future focus on accelerating green growth,” said Jamie Gentoso, global head, Solutions & Products for Holcim.

