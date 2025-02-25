Firethorn picks Ogilvie for Edinburgh PBSA

The Leith Walk site, with base slab completed

Commercial property developer Firethorn Trust has appointed Ogilvie Construction main contractor for the superstructure of its purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Leith Walk, Edinburgh.

This appointment follows completion of the building’s substructure

The six-storey block will have rooms for 230 students when it completes, which is scheduled for summer 2026.

The development includes construction of a single-storey block adjacent to the main building, which will provide laundry facilities, a gym, cinema and cycle store, as well as an electricity substation to power the buildings.

Firethorn Trust secured a £29.95m debt package from Leumi UK last autumn to support the development.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “Site operations started in October with the demolition of the previous structure and the project has made excellent progress since then. With the completion of the ground slab substructure, the next phase of the build will see the columns rising as we complete each storey of the new building. This is our 15th student accommodation project in recent years, and we look forward to handing over a first-class facility to Firethorn Trust next year.”

Firethorn Trust development director Paul Martin said: “As the first PBSA scheme within our Living portfolio, Leith Walk reflects our ambition to meet growing demand for modern student housing in prime university cities across the UK.

“With a shared commitment to quality, alongside the strength of its local expertise, Ogilvie Construction is perfectly positioned to deliver our vision for the development, which has been designed to meet the highest sustainability standards, while providing a vibrant community for students to thrive.”

