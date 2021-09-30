First Böcker truck crane for Eastern Crane Hire

Eastern Crane Hire's Chris Ashworth (left) with Jake McCaugherty of Böcker UK

The AK 46/6000 has a telescopic main boom that extends to 44 metres and a two-metre extension for a maximum boom length of 46 metres.

It has a maximum rated lifting capacity of 6,000 kg, which it can lift out to radius of eight metres. It can lift 1,000 kg at 26 metres or 250 kg at 39 metres.

Features include a fully hydraulically extendible jib, wireless colour remote control and automatic levelling.

As with all Böcker truck-mounted cranes, each outrigger can be deployed at a variable length.

The crane is mounted on a 26-tonne three-axle (one front, two rear) carrier with a steered trailing axle.

Eastern Crane Hire director Chris Ashworth, who set up the business in 2016, said: “The Böcker AK 46/6000 was a no brainer for us as a fast growing company. We needed a replacement for a 23-year-old truck crane and this was the perfect option. With its compact design, long boom length and variable outriggers it is a lightweight alternative to complement our current Liebherr all terrain fleet. The capabilities of this versatile machine will allow our company to progress and improve the service available to our customers.”

From its base near Maldon in Essex, Eastern Crane Hire also operates Liebherr and Tadano all-terrain cranes up to 60-tonne capacity.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk