First Böcker truck cranes for Dewsbury & Proud

The AK 46/6000 is a versatile six-tonne capacity crane

Dewsbury & Proud has taken delivery of a new AK 46/6000 aluminium truck crane – maximum lift capacity of six tonnes – and has a second on order for delivery in the summer.

The boom of the AK 46/6000 extends to 44 metres and with a two-metre extension has a maximum length of 46 metres. It can handle its maximum 6,000 kg payload at a radius of up to eight metres, 1,000 kg at 26 metres or 250 kg at 39 metres.

Features include a fully hydraulically extendible jib, wireless colour remote control, and automatic levelling. As with all Böcker truck-mounted cranes, the positioning of each individual outrigger is fully variable.

Mounted on a 26-tonne carrier, the steered trailing axle keeps the crane manoeuvrable and easy to drive.

The crane was also supplied with a PK 250-D access platform, which has payload of up to 250 kg and has the capability to rotate to +/- 30 degrees.

Dewsbury & Proud managing director Tim Proud said: “This is our first Böcker and I’m impressed with the quality of finish and integrated safety features. After our initial induction we sent the machine out on hire and it has not stopped since. It is quick and efficient, adaptable and easy to use. We are looking forward to our second Böcker arriving in July.”

