First centre for assembly apprentices launched

Stakeholders at the launch

The UK’s first MMC training centre officially opened on 28th November 2024 at Barnsley College, in collaboration with Laing O’Rourke and T3 Training & Development.

According to Laing O’Rourke, it is the first training centre of its kind and “represents a groundbreaking step in addressing the UK's construction skills shortage and modernising the industry”.

The new facility, part-funded by the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF), will teach the skills required to assemble construction and engineering components that have been manufactured offsite. The trainee assembly specialists will be given access to the equipment and skills needed to work with large-scale modular components in a safe and controlled environment.

It will be the first purpose-built facility to offer a Level 2 Apprenticeship in construction assembly installation – approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education (IfATE) in 2019.

The first cohort of apprentices begin their apprenticeships in the new year.

Laing O’Rourke director Peter Lyons said: "We are proud and excited to launch this first-of-a-kind training facility with Barnsley College and T3 Training & Development, and to have created a training course that will help accelerate change across our sector. Not only will it enhance the skills of our current directly employed workforce, but it will also attract a more diverse range of people to consider a career in construction.

“Only through the wider use of digital technologies and modern methods of construction can we transform productivity and create better work and careers for people. It’s a change we need to make to ensure we can deliver the essential infrastructure the country needs, and which underpins our quality of life.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to Select Plant Hire, Explore Plant & Transport Solutions, Expanded, Explore Manufacturing, Crown House Technologies, Cemex and Patera Engineering Ltd for their help and support in the planning and construction of this new facility, they have been integral to the success of the project.”

Barnsley College principal and chief executive David Akeroyd said: “This facility will no doubt equip students with the expertise needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving construction sector, lead the way on more sustainable methods of construction, and ensure they are prepared for the ambitious demands of the modern workforce. Through this collaboration, we are proud to play a vital role in addressing skills shortages and supporting the development of a highly skilled, future-ready workforce for the local region and beyond.”

Andy Adams, managing director of T3 Training & Development, added: "This project is especially meaningful because of the remarkable collaboration and shared vision that brought it to life. Firstly, working closely with Laing O'Rourke, we saw the pressing need for a specialised facility and assembled a dedicated team to design and build a world-class, first-of-its-kind training centre. And with the steadfast support and commitment from Barnsley College, we were able to bring this vision into reality."

