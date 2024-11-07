First customer for Hyundai’s new minis

On eof Donellon's new HX25Az excavators at work

Launched earlier this year, the 2.5-tonne zero-tailswing HX25Az is the largest of HD Hyundai’s new generation A-Series mini excavators that can be towed on a 3.5-tonne trailer.

“We bought the HX25Az with Digadoc trailers, as we can tow them on a van or a pick-up with buckets, a breaker and a grab,” said company owner Rick Eyre.

Though only in its second year in business, Donellon already has more than 20 staff working on contracts across the UK. Its fleet of equipment already includes two HX25Az minis, an HX85A midi excavator and a 30-tonne HX300A, along with site dumpers and other equipment.

“We work nationwide in demolition, remediation and civils, mainly in the highways, rail and commercial sectors,” said Eyre. “We provide a full turnkey package and we like the specialist works that some other companies don’t want to tackle. I don’t want to be a huge company, we’re trying to do everything as efficiently and as safely as possible, which is something that fits with our customers too. We’re already booked out for the next six months.”

The Hyundai machines were supplied by Manchester dealer HES Enterprises.

Donellon is hoping to add a Hyundai 5-tonne mini and two 13-tonne machines to the fleet over the coming months.

