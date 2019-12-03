First delivery made of new Mecalac backhoe loader

S & S Plant made the purchase through Aberdeenshire-based Balgownie, Mecalac’s approved dealer for the northern Scottish mainland and Outer Hebrides.

Mecalac said that the TLB890 combines the power of a wheeled loader and the versatility of a compact excavator. It described it as ideally suited to applications including civil engineering, highway maintenance, utilities and agriculture.

All new Stage V-compliant Mecalac TLB890 models now feature Active Drive as an option as an addition to Servo Power Synchro transmission. Active Drive bypasses the torque converter to optimise responsiveness and efficiency in dynamic working conditions, said Mecalac.

To coincide with the introduction of Stage V emissions legislation, the TLB890 now features Perkins’ Syncro engine platform. This sees power output increase by 10% to 82kW.

S & S Plant director Garry Smith said: “As a highly-experienced backhoe operator, I’ve owned numerous models from multiple manufacturers. The Mecalac TLB890 with Active Drive, however, has been the best to date by far.

“My clients want the job done quickly and to an excellent standard. Mecalac backhoes are renowned for their class-leading performance, so I knew investing in the latest model would deliver immediate benefits. The dipper is smooth, responsive and you can control it with your fingertips – it’s really enjoyable to operate. What’s more, as the distance between my job sites is often quite far, I wanted a fast model that didn’t compromise on low-end torque. Mecalac’s Active Drive technology, which bypasses the torque converter in third and fourth gear, is the perfect solution. I can now tackle hills with ease – my TLB890 takes them in its stride!”

