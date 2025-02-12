First NHBC multi-skills training centre clears planning

An NHBC brick-laying class

Planning has been approved in Lichfield for a construction apprentice training centre that is part of a national drive to address the industry’s labour shortage.

The Lichfield Multi-Skill Training Hub, developed by the National House Building Council (NHBC) will be funded in partnership with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), with land provided by Redrow Homes.

The new facility, at The Lakes development in Curborough, is the first of 12 multi-skill training centres across the UK planned by NHBC, which is investing £100m in the initiative to train 3,000 apprentices a year.

NHBC’s core business is providing insurance and warranties for new homes but it is already a registered training provider. Its single-skill training facilities fast-track apprentices to get some qualified in just 14 months instead of the 30 months that traditional education routes can take.

As previously reported, the CITB has earmarked £40m of levy money for a further 20 training centres, if suitable industry partners come forward.

The Lichfield Multi-Skill Training Hub, which is costing £1m to set up, is the first NHBC centre to secure planning permission and get off the ground. It will focus on key trades like bricklaying, groundwork and site carpentry.

NHBC director of business change Roger Morton said: “We’re not just training apprentices, we’re shaping the future of UK house-building. With 25 years as an officer in the Royal Engineers, I’m driven by navigating challenges and improving quality. The new NHBC Multi-Skill Training Hubs will revolutionise house-building training, tackle the skills shortage head-on and make a real difference to the future of the industry. Our mission is to make sure every apprentice meets NHBC’s industry-leading standards, driving quality and delivering the homes the UK urgently needs, when and where they’re needed. With competitive salaries for qualified tradespeople, NHBC’s Multi-Skill Training Hubs offer a faster, more diverse and rewarding pathway into the house-building industry. Thanks to funding support through the Apprenticeship Levy and generous grants, there’s never been a better time for builders and contractors to invest in taking on apprentices and for people to start a rewarding career in this essential industry.”

CITB chief executive Tim Balcon added: “The multi-skill training hubs are a fantastic initiative for people that want to pursue a career in home building. We have worked closely with NHBC, government and the home-building industry to develop a programme that is focused on equipping individuals with the skills they need to be productive on site, in the most efficient way. This is truly a collaborative approach and one we are very excited about. People should be proud to pursue a career in construction and home building. There is an array of valuable skills to be learnt, the sense of accomplishment seeing a project completed never fades and it's a lucrative career too. The average UK construction worker's salary is over £44,000, nearly £9,000 higher than the average UK salary. We’re excited to see the continued rollout of these hubs following our joint investment with NHBC.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk