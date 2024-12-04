First reactor goes in at Hinkley Point C

The 500-tonne reactor pressure vessel is 13 metres long and was fed through a hatch with just 40mm clearance either side

The first of two 13-metre-long reactor pressure vessels has been manoeuvred into place at Hinkley Point C by cranes, jacks and gantries.

This milestone comes less than 12 months after the huge steel dome was lifted in place to close the reactor building.

The reactor is the first to be installed at a British power station since Sizewell B’s in 1991. Main contractor on Sizewell B was John Laing Construction. At Hinkley Point C it is that company’s successor, Laing O’Rourke, in the Bylor joint venture with Bouygues of France.

Hinkley Point C’s reactor pressure vessel (RPV) is a 500-tonne steel container that holds nuclear fuel used to make heat to produce steam for the world's largest turbine. The RPV arrived at Hinkley Point C in February 2023 and has been in store until the installation, which was completed on the evening of Tuesday 3rd December.

In a precision operation, the RPV was lifted onto rails and inserted through a 19.5-metre high equipment hatch, before being rotated by the large internal polar crane and lowered onto a support ring with just 40mm clearance on either side. It will be flanked by four 25-metre-high steam generators due to be fitted next year.

The reactor pressure vessel about to be lowered into the reactor pit

The lifting and moving was conducted by Dutch heavylift specialist Mammoet.

Hinkley Point C managing director Stuart Crooks said: "This is an important moment, not just for the team at Hinkley Point C, but also for everyone who wants to see the UK deliver energy security, fight climate change and provide power for our AI and digital future. We are working hard to play our part and using the experience gained delivering the first reactor to drive efficiencies in building our second one. That experience will also benefit follow-on projects, such as Sizewell C, as well as boost jobs and skills for the UK's growth agenda."

The RPV was lowered onto rails ready for transfer into the reactor building

