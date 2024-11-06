Fit-out contractor adds second MD

Peter Nagle (left) and Kevin P'ng

Kevin P’ng will work alongside fellow joint managing director Peter Nagle as part of the senior leadership team managing the firm’s strategy for growth.

P’ng has been with BW Workplace Experts for 11 years, holding positions including commercial director and chief commercial officer.

Chief executive Steve Elliott said: “This announcement not only marks a new leadership team but also reinforces our goal to reach £275m turnover in 2025. Kevin has all of the skills and experience honed over the past 11 years to drive the business forward alongside joint managing director Peter Nagle. Together they will drive our new and repeat business strategy across our key markets of commercial office, higher education, financial services, tech, creative and legal fit out sectors.”

BW Workplace Experts recently filed accounts for 2023 showing turnover of £200.1m (2022: £216.3m) and pre-tax profit of £2.7m (2022: £1.8m).

Turnover for 2024 is forecast to reach £250m and then £275m in 2025.

