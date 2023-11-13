Fit-out specialist brings in operations director

Ashley Kemp

Ashley Kemp has joined Icon Projects as a partner from Morgan Sindall subsidiary Overbury, where he was a project manager for four years.

Icon Projects is owned and run by Craig Shenton. Before setting up Icon in 2019, he also worked for Overbury, as contracts manager.

Recent Icon projects include a headquarters in Manchester city centre for furniture manufacturer Flokk, office spaces for the investment company Link Group, and kitchen showrooms for Magnet and Wickes.

“When the opportunity arose to join Icon Projects at partner level I jumped at the chance,” Ashley Kemp said. “Our focus will remain on customer service, creating roles for great people, and fulfilment of our long term ESG commitments. This is all made possible by the total freedom we have to embrace technology and drive innovation at every level to create an enjoyable journey for all project stakeholders, including the communities we work in.”

Craig Shenton said: “Ashley is our most senior appointment to date and signals our intent to deliver the highest quality customer experience across a range of sectors. Ashley brings a wealth of experience and is entirely aligned with our core values of integrity, care, opportunity and unity.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk