Five councils share £600m housing infrastructure funding

The Housing Infrastructure Fund is a £5.5bn pot of grant funding for which local authorities compete to provide infrastructure to make housing developments viable. Since it was launched in 2017, £1.3bn has been allocated to facilitate developments expected to total 76,500 homes.

The latest round of winners is:

£218m for the Beaulieu Station and North-East bypass bid from Essex County Council to build a new train station and road improvements to unlock up to 14,000 homes.

£156m for Enfield Council’s Meridian Water for rail works, road infrastructure, land remediation, flood alleviation and utilities to unlock up to 10,000 homes

£99.9m for from Essex County Council’s Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community, to build a single-carriageway link road and works that will unlock up to 7,500 new homes.

£69.6m for the Transformational Growth in Biggleswade bid from Central Bedfordshire to deliver a new secondary school and transport infrastructure to unlock up to 3,000 homes.

£80.8m for the East London Line – Growth Capacity bid from the Greater London Authority to deliver transport upgrades that are expected to unlock up to 14,000 homes.

