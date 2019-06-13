Flannery places £30m order for 230 Cat machines

Flannery's order includes all sorts of Cat models, including the 308 excavator

Flannery has placed an order with Finning for 230 new Cat machines in a deal worth more than £30m.

Machines to be delivered include the UK’s first Cat D6XE electric drive transmission dozer and units from the Next Gen Hex range of excavators, including Cat 308 minis, Cat 315 and Cat 325 excavators with zero tail swing.

Flannery will also be getting the new Cat 730 articulated dump trucks fitted with the Caterpillar Production Measurement (CPM) system alongside a broad range of other Caterpillar machines.

The order, signed by Patrick Flannery Senior at the Plantworx trade show in Peterborough this week, represents the bulk of Flannery’s £46m planned capital expenditure for 2019.

Patrick Flannery Sr said: “We’ve been using Caterpillar technology since I established the business in 1972, partnering with Finning to ensure we maintain a young and modern fleet of machines. As a leading provider of equipment to many major contractors working on large infrastructure projects in the UK, it is vital that we can offer equipment that can meet the rigours of a high-performing site.

“As well as the fuel efficiency, reliability and lower cost of maintenance that is inherent to models in the Caterpillar portfolio, we are finding that our customers are looking for new and improved ways to monitor and report on productivity on site. The connected technology features that Finning has been able to offer as part of this deal, including the latest CPM system, will be a key part of our product offer moving forwards, helping our customers to retain a competitive edge on site.

“Of course, our primary focus is always safety and as we would expect, these new Cat machines deliver many innovative safety features. We also ensure that, where relevant, 360-vision cameras, load control systems and automatic quick couplers are factory fitted as part of our market-leading plant specification. In such a competitive market, it is important for us to demonstrate our continued investment; not just in the latest technology but also in driving the safest site environment possible.”

Video: Flannery Plant Hire strategic manager Chris Matthew discusses fleet renewal