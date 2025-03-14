Flannery places £65m Cat order

Part of Flannery’s January delivery from Finning

Flannery has ordered 100 excavators, 70 bulldozers, 86 articulated dump trucks and 20 rollers, for delivery in 2025.

Over the past four years Flannery has invested more than £250m on Cat machinery and shows no signs of slowing down.

Managing director Patrick Flannery said: “As a result of the growth in the industry we are seeing increasing demands for efficient, sustainable and reliable plant machinery that can service the breadth of the industry.

“The Cat XE models in particular have shown us a significant return on investment, not only are they hard-working machines, but they are incredibly efficient, saving up to 35% on fuel compared to other models. We are committed to achieving our sustainability goals and having machines with lower fuel consumption helps us reduce our carbon footprint as well as save money in the long-term.

“We know from our relationship with Finning that Cat machines are more than capable of tackling the challenges of modern construction. We service the whole industry and need machines to be robust for work in a variety of heavy-duty applications.

“Our recent investment shows our commitment to servicing the industry with versatile and innovative plant hire options but also represents our assurance to customers that we will continue to provide efficient and sustainable machines to suit their needs.”

As the government continues to invest in large-scale infrastructure projects and housing developments, access to a variety of plant equipment is integral to the industry’s success this year.

