Flat profits for VolkerWessels

Results filed by VolkerWessels UK Limited for the year to 31st December 2023 show revenue up 6% at £1,433m (2022: £1,349m).
Pre-tax profit was up 2% at £38.6m (2022: 37.7m).
The value of the forward secured order book was down 22% at year-end to £1,343m (2022: £1,732m).
Net assets at 31st December 2023 were £127.3m (2022: £129.4m), supported by cash and cash equivalents of £148.1m (2022: £147.0m).
VolkerWessels UK comprises VolkerFitzpatrick, VolkerHighways, VolkerRail, VokerStevin, and VokerLaser.
VolkerFitzpatrick revenues were marginally up at £679m (2022: £674m), underpinned by work in HS2 (it has 20% of the Align joint venture), Eastbrook Studios, Magna Park, Hornsea 3 and rail projects in Gosforth and Birmingham.
VolkerHighways revenues were slightly down at £172m (2022: £187m), suffering somewhat from local authority funding cuts.
VolkerRail contributed £162m to group revenues (222: £159m).
The Dutch parent company took £30m in dividends from its UK operations last year, up from £18m the previous year.
