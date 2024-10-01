Flat profits for VolkerWessels

VolkerRail contributed £162m to group revenue

Results filed by VolkerWessels UK Limited for the year to 31st December 2023 show revenue up 6% at £1,433m (2022: £1,349m).

Pre-tax profit was up 2% at £38.6m (2022: 37.7m).

The value of the forward secured order book was down 22% at year-end to £1,343m (2022: £1,732m).

Net assets at 31st December 2023 were £127.3m (2022: £129.4m), supported by cash and cash equivalents of £148.1m (2022: £147.0m).

VolkerWessels UK comprises VolkerFitzpatrick, VolkerHighways, VolkerRail, VokerStevin, and VokerLaser.

VolkerFitzpatrick revenues were marginally up at £679m (2022: £674m), underpinned by work in HS2 (it has 20% of the Align joint venture), Eastbrook Studios, Magna Park, Hornsea 3 and rail projects in Gosforth and Birmingham.

VolkerHighways revenues were slightly down at £172m (2022: £187m), suffering somewhat from local authority funding cuts.

VolkerRail contributed £162m to group revenues (222: £159m).

The Dutch parent company took £30m in dividends from its UK operations last year, up from £18m the previous year.

