Fleet regeneration auction at M O'Brien

The sale will include excavators, dozers, dump trucks, loaders and telehandlers

M O'Brien Plant Hire has engaged heavy equipment auctioneer Ritchie Bros to manage the sale of unwanted inventory as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

The unreserved auction will be conducted on 15th October directly from M O'Brien's yard in St Albans, eliminating the need to move machinery to an auction site.

The sale will feature more than 250 items of construction machinery, including excavators, dozers, dump trucks, wheeled loaders, telehandlers and a variety of attachments.

"Our ongoing fleet regeneration strategy is all about ensuring our customers have access to the most sustainable, efficient and modern equipment on the market," said Michael O’Brien, founder of M O’Brien Plant Hire. "This auction marks an important step in our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we look forward to a successful sale and continued partnership."

Director Dan O’Brien added: "Holding this auction directly from our yard is a massive move for us, eliminating the need to transport over 250 items to another location. This not only makes the process significantly more efficient but also dramatically reduces our carbon footprint by cutting out a huge number of lorry movements. It's a huge step towards our green ambitions and a perfect example of how our partnership with Ritchie Bros helps us achieve our strategic goals.”

Potential bidders are invited to register at rbauction.co.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk