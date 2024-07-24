Fleet renewal for APL

The sale includes two Holland Lift HL190-E12 electric scissor lifts (2019/2020)

Euro Auctions will put 58 lifting machines under the hammer at its sales arena in Leeds from 31st July to 1st August 2024.

Aerial Platforms Ltd (APL) is shipping out surplus machinery as part of a fleet renewal process.

The APL inventory for the Leeds sale includes: 31 boom lifts from JLG, Manitou, Niftylift and Skyjack; 18 scissor lifts from Genie and JLG; and a JCB rough terrain forklift.

Many of the items are between four and five years old. The machines are described as well-specified and all boom lifts have secondary guarding. Man also have on-board generators and non-marking rough terrain tyres.

Euro Auctions lifting & access manager Scott McCall said: “APL have a reputation for keeping equipment in excellent condition and working order, hence this consignment will be of high interest to the market. All machines have a high specification which should attract a lot of interest at this sale not just from the UK but from a global buying audience.”

