Fleet renewal for King Lifting

King Lifting's new LTM 1230-5.1

King Lifting’s latest order with Liebherr comprises a mix of models ranging from three-axle 60-tonners up to the five axle LTM 1230-5.1, rated at 230 tonnes safe working load.

SO far, King has taken delivery of two LTM 1060-3.1s, one LTM 1090-4.2, an LTM 1150-5.3 and an LTM 1230-5.1. Another 150-tonne LTM 1150 is due in the coming weeks.

The largest unit in the package, the five-axle LTM 1230-5.1, has an eight-section 75-metre main boom topped by an 11.5- to 20-metre double swingaway fly jib that offsets by up to 40 degrees. Under UK STGO rules the 230-tonner can carry 22 tonnes of its maximum 72 tonnes of counterweight; this will be the fifth crane of this type that King Lifting operates.

The two five-axle LTM 1150-5.3s are equipped with a six-section 66-metre main boom that is topped by a 10.8- to 19-metre double swingaway fly jib. A seven-metre insert can be added between the boom nose and extension to take the maximum tip height to almost 95 metres and maximum radius to 72 metres.

All units have been delivered with Liebherr’s refinery kit for improved safety when working in flammable gases environments and the Variobase system for safe asymmetric deployment of outriggers.

King Lifting managing director Tristan King said: “Our strategy remains to standardise our fleet ensuring continuity across our capacity classes. The importance of operating a young fleet of cranes is very clear to us as it gives our clients a clear and significant advantage when choosing King Lifting as a proven supplier. This delivery of these new cranes also supports King Lifting’s target to continually reduce our carbon footprint.”

{{image}}

Family-owned King Lifting was established by Bob King in 1982. He has since handed over day-to-day management to his son Tristan and is now chairman. The company today operates a fleet of more than 120 cranes from a network of 10 locations across England, Wales and Ireland.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk