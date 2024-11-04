Fleet renewal for Plantforce

This 2019 Kobelco SK140 SRLC-5 excavator is among the lots

Ritchie Bros UK is hosting a Plantforce fleet renewal auction on 20th November 2024.

Young used excavators, loaders, dumpers, rollers, telehandlers and more will be available to the highest bidder. Most of the machines are around five to seven years old but are making way for new inventory in the rental company’s fleet.

Plantforce chief executive Sam Mercer said: “Despite our field and workshop engineers' diligence and commitment to ensuring all kit is fully serviced and maintained in accordance with manufacturer guidelines, our customers require us to provide them with a modern and fresh fleet. With the reduction in emissions gained by recent developments in engine latest technology as a prime example, this has shaped our fleet regeneration strategy. We are delighted to work with Ritchie Bros as a trusted resource as part of this process to ensure we provide our customers with sustainable plant hire solutions whilst machines exiting our fleet can go on to a productive second life.”

The auction will be conducted entirely online from the Ritchie Bros yard in Maltby, Rotherham. Bidding opens on 15th November and closes on 20th November. Interested buyers can explore a diverse range of Plantforce machinery, including excavators, wheel loaders, dumpers, telehandlers and more, with detailed listings available on rbauction.co.uk. The platform is updated daily with equipment descriptions, photos, and videos, offering full transparency for potential buyers.

Details of all lots can be found at rbauction.co.uk

