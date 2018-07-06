Fluor and ACS scoop US-Canada bridge

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America. It will span the Detroit River to connect Detroit in Michigan with Windsor in Ontario.

The Bridging North America team led by Fluor and ACS Infrastructure Canada beat two other bidders to win the project. The team will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the scheme for Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

The scope also includes building new ports of entry on both the US and Canadian sides of the Detroit River as well as improvements to existing infrastructure in both Michigan and Ontario.

Early works will start this summer in advance of financial close, which is set to take place in the autumn.