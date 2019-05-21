Fluor confirms new CEO

Carlos Hernandez

Hernandez was named as Fluor’s interim CEO on 1st May, in line with the company’s established succession plan following David Seaton stepping down. The directors have also named John Reynolds as the new chief legal officer of Fluor.

“Fluor’s board of directors is pleased to confirm Carlos’ appointment as our CEO,” said Alan Boeckmann, Fluor’s executive chairman. “We have great confidence in Carlos and trust that he will provide the strong leadership necessary to support the next phase of Fluor’s growth and future success. Carlos’ engineering and legal background, combined with his 12 years successfully serving in executive leadership roles at Fluor, makes him uniquely qualified to lead the company and our team of talented global professionals.”

“I am honoured and excited for this unique opportunity to lead Fluor, a company with more than 100 years of global leadership in our sector, a reputation for excellence and the best talent in the industry,” said Hernandez. “While I recognize our challenges, first and foremost, I believe the underlying business fundamentals are strong. Currently, most of our projects are profitable, and my immediate priority will be to ensure we have appropriately applied our project governance review methodology and fully identify the underlying issues on the few projects that have contributed to recent underperformance.

“Alongside this priority, I will work closely with the Fluor senior management team as we conduct a comprehensive strategic review of the company’s business and operations, a process which is now under way. I look forward to reporting back and providing an update on our strategic review when we report second quarter results.”