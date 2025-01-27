Fork lift reaches new heights

The new attachment is designed for use with Palfinger's heavy TEC range

The forks are designed for mounting on the fly jib of cranes from Palfinger’s heavy-duty TEC range, launched in early 2023. The attachment is connected via a multifunction adapter to the crane’s hydraulic circuit and is compatible with all currently available TEC models equipped with the firm’s Paltronic 180 control system.

The company claims that its tiltable crane fork represents a new method of fast and straightforward delivery of palletised and non-palletised materials directly to their destination – such as the upper floors of a multi-storey building.

The TEC range of cranes offers lift heights of up to 38.7 meters and a maximum lifting moment of 124.8 tonne-metres.

The attachment’s low profile and flexible articulation allow loads to be accurately positioned through almost any opening, says Palfinger. It also avoids the need for railings or cladding to be disassembled to allow delivery and temporary platforms or balconies “of questionable load capacity” no longer need to be used as drop-off points.

Safe and efficient operation is ensured by the application of a specially-developed software programme (the MTCF, or monitor tiltable crane fork, function) that integrates with the TEC crane’s load monitoring system. In the even of an overload, the remote control provides an active warning and allows only movement that reduce the load moment.

The new crane fork attachment – and other recent Palfinger product developments – will demonstrated at the Bauma trade fair in Munich in April.

