Former highways chief gets Magnox job

Lawrie Haynes

Lawrie Haynes has been appointed chair designate of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority subsidiary Magnox Ltd.

The new subsidiary will come into being on 1st September 2019 when the current parent body organisation, the Cavendish Fluor Partnership, hands over to the NDA.

Lawrie Haynes joined the Highways Agency in 1994 from British Aerospace and was chief executive until 1999. Over the years since then he has been a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers, managing director of Lattice Group, chief executive of British Nuclear Group, chief executive of consulting engineer White Young Green and president of Rolls Royce Nuclear.

NDA chief executive David Peattie said: “I am delighted to welcome Lawrie as chair designate of the new Magnox Ltd board. His contribution will be invaluable in establishing the new leadership team as it takes over from the outgoing team.

“His unique blend of experience in both the private and public sector, and particularly his extensive knowledge of the nuclear industry, will greatly enhance the Magnox leadership team as they get to grips with the challenges of dealing with the nuclear legacy. The focus of the new company’s leadership, with Lawrie at its head, will be to ensure safe decommissioning progress while delivering value for the UK taxpayer.”

Lawrie Haynes said: “It is a privilege to be given this opportunity to lead and help shape the new organisation as it becomes a subsidiary of the NDA later next year. I am really looking forward to working with the Board and new executive team to support the workforce in carrying out this important clean-up programme on behalf of the nation.”