Former IPAF chief to lead Chinese manufacturer's European drive

Tim Whiteman on a visit to the Sinoboom factory in China last year

Tim Whiteman resigned from his job at the International Powered Access Federation in July after 15 years as chief executive. He was a trade journalist before that, working on specialist crane and access magazines – for the notorious press baron Robert Maxwell among others.

Sinoboom, an IPAF member since 2009, has appointed him chief executive of Sinoboom BV, based in Rotterdam, and senior vice president of the parent company with responsibility for safety strategies and branding.

The European subsidiary will import and manage the distribution and service of Sinoboom’s Chinese-made equipment.

“I’m thrilled to be in at the start of this new company,” Mr Whiteman said. “I’ve known the owners of Sinoboom for many years and have always been impressed with their vision and drive toward creating a global, world class company with top quality products and systems.”

He added: “We have a great group of highly motivated team members, are recruiting for experienced personnel in Europe and can provide rental companies with a truly reliable, modern product”.

Sinoboom president Susan Xu said: “Tim’s network of contacts, experience of working across multiple cultures and leading a fast-growing international organisation make him the ideal person to launch this next stage of our growth. We will become an integral, full service part of the European industry in order to give the best possible service to our customers.”

