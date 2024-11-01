Former Lendlease director to lead Euston regeneration panel

Euston

The Euston Housing Delivery Group is a panel of experts tasked with promoting regeneration in the Euston area of London, where the London terminus of HS2 is to be built, if and when private developer finance can be arranged to pay for it.

Bek Seeley was managing director for development at Lendlease Europe until setting up her own regeneration consultancy last year.

Her Delivery Group will be made up of people with experience in urban design, landscape architecture, affordable housing delivery and project finance. Their core focus, the government said, will be “to unlock more investment in Euston and drive economic growth across the capital”.

Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook said: “The appointment of Bek Seeley as the chair of the Euston Housing Delivery Group is an important milestone on the journey toward regenerating this historic London neighbourhood and supporting economic growth across the country.

“The government will continue to work with the London Borough of Camden, the Mayor of London, and local partners and communities to accelerate the delivery of significant numbers of new homes and an expanded Knowledge Quarter alongside a much-improved Euston Station.”

Bek Seeley said: “I’m hugely excited to be asked to chair the EHDG as we set about the task of delivering thousands of new homes to benefit the existing community and to also underpin growth in one of the world’s leading knowledge and life science districts.

“My ambition is that Euston provides safe and welcoming homes, ensuring that every resident feels secure and valued and that Euston is also a place that the UK is proud of on the world stage, driving our broader economy forwards.”

Camden Council leader Richard Olszewski said: “This commitment to deliver new and affordable homes in Euston, together with the local community, is a much-needed step forward to get Euston back on track towards a better future.

“Not only have many families in Euston felt the impacts of the housing crisis, but they have lived through years of uncertainty and upheaval. They rightly deserve hope for the future and a Euston that delivers for them with job opportunities, affordable homes, new open spaces, and community facilities.

“At Euston, we also have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to achieve this alongside a rapid expansion of London’s Knowledge Quarter, transforming it into a tech and science powerhouse that generates investment and opportunity for the entire country. We look forward to working in partnership with the Housing Delivery Group, Government, and our residents to turn this opportunity into a reality.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk