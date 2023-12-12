Former Skanska CFO returns to construction with Morgan Sindall

Kelly Gangotra

Demonstrating assiduous succession planning, Morgan Sindall today announced that its finance director, Steve Crummett, had informed the board of his intention to retire on 31st December 2024 and it already has a successor lined up.

Kelly Gangotra worked for Skanska for 10 years. She joined Skanska in 2012 as finance director (operations) and was made chief financial officer in 2016. She left Skanska in June 2022 to join safety equipment manufacturer Halma as CFO of its healthcare division.

She is expected to join Morgan Sindall and take over from Steve Crummett sometime in the third quarter of 2024, allowing for a period of transition.

Chief executive John Morgan said: “I'd like to thank Steve for his exceptional contribution to the board over the last 10 years. Steve has seen the business through a period of significant growth and has helped shape our strategic direction and ensured that the financial stewardship of the business over the last 10 years has supported the group's long term growth.

"I am delighted that Kelly will join the group in 2024 and I look forward to working with her over the years ahead. She has an excellent track record as a CFO working in a decentralised business, is highly experienced in the construction and property industry and her valuable and significant skills and insight will support me and the board as the group continues to develop and grow."

