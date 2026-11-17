Heated formwork ensures novel concrete mixes perform as planned in low temperatures

When Julia Weber joined Doka as head of sustainability more than three years ago, the company was already well on the way in its sustainability journey.

“They were already doing a few very cool things in sustainability,” she tells TCI. “They started with the product carbon footprint and they had already a net zero target, but there came a point when they thought, ‘Okay, now we really want to take it very seriously and to build up a real sustainability department’. And that’s when I joined the company.”

When considered on the scale of an individual project, the contribution formwork use makes to overall carbon costs is low. The current impact of concrete and steel will completely overshadow any other choices a project owner makes. But as these decarbonise, a bigger impact can be expected. And for contractors using formwork—or any other specialist piece of equipment—the impact on their carbon bottom line may be more noticeable.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

What clients do look for right now is proof of Doka’s broader environmental and social impact. To prove this, and to meet its commitment to the use of science based targets in steering its net zero strategy, the company chose to be rated by EcoVadis. The mark shows success in meeting targets in four categories: environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainability and is graded in comparison to other companies rated. In this year’s rating, Doka achieved a silver rating, putting it in the top 15% of companies.

“We started with the EcoVadis rating as a lot of clients are now putting it in their contracts,” Weber says. By insisting on a rating, clients have more certainty that everyone in their supply chain shares their sustainability goals.

Doka started work on its product carbon database in 2022, launching it at that year’s Bauma. “Now we’re covering 9,000 products in our portfolio,” Weber says. “All of our major products are covered, and we’re seeing client requests increasing every year.” As businesses face a growing requirement to track their emissions under the greenhouse gas protocols, including Scope 3 indirect emissions, it is becoming increasingly important for all suppliers to have a comprehensive database of each products impact.

More pressure comes from demands for circularity and sustainability. Doka has a lead here, Weber points out, having for a long time considered itself as a ‘product as a service’ supplier: rather than selling formwork and moving on, it supplies it on a rental basis.

“For other companies, everybody’s talking about finding ways to have a circular business model,” Weber says. “For Doka, it’s in our DNA. And, of course, it just makes business sense to have longer service lifetimes and repairable products.”

Doka’s business model means that the products it supplies always return to the company. That means it does not need to add new conditions to contracts to ensure products are returned. This has now allowed the company to set a target of recycling and reusing all of its products as they come to the end of their working life.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“What we’re thinking about now is how we can really close the entire circle,” Weber says. The Xlife top sheet is good example of Doka’s path to full circularity. Currently, it is made out of 100% recycled material, but this is sourced externally. Under a new agreement with a waste and recycling specialist, old top sheets will be broken down into plastic flakes at the end of their usable life, and reformed into new sheets, closing the loop entirely. Innovations like this help Doka maintain its own sustainability credentials.

As customers make use of novel concrete mixes, curing times can be hard to predict. Two new products help here. The first is Concremote. This is a temperature probe, placed in concrete to assess its progress. Data from the probe is made available online, allowing formwork to be removed once the concrete is sufficiently hard. As clients work with new mixes, this data is stored, allowing them to more accurately schedule work.

In colder climates, even traditional concretes will take longer to reach the required hardness needed. The challenge can be compounded by some novel mixes. To tackle this, Doka is developing intelligent heated formwork systems, which maintain external temperatures to the point needed to ensure curing. This has been tested in Norway, proving that novel mixes can be used, even in temperatures as low as -20oC.