Fortem agrees £170m Birmingham contract extension

Fortem has been awarded a new contract to supply repairs, maintenance and 24-hour call-out services to homes in the city for a further two years.

The contract is worth £170m over the two-year period and extends Fortem’s relationship with the council to 18 years after it was first appointed to deliver these services in 2008.

It will see the company continue to deliver repairs, maintenance and gas servicing to Birmingham City Council residents living in wards that include Northfield District, Longbridge, Selly Oak, Kings Norton, Edgbaston, Bartley Green, Harborne and Moseley.

Fortem Solutions is a subsidiary of Willmott Dixon; it was formerly Willmott Dixon Support Services and Willmott Dixon Partnerships until a rebrand in 2016.

Chief operating officer Chris Tredget said: “We are passionate about providing an efficient, high-quality service to thousands of residents each year so they can live comfortably in their homes, and to minimise any inconvenience that a housing repair can bring.”

Birmingham City Council’s strategic director for city housing, Paul Langford, said of Fortem: “Their commitment to delivering high-quality and efficient services to our residents, along with their focus on social mobility and upskilling, has been invaluable over the years."

