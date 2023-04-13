Foster-designed tower will be Greece’s first skyscraper

Design of the Riviera Tower is inspired by the local landscape, says Lamda

The Riviera Tower is designed by British signature architect Foster & Partners and will form the centrepiece of Lamda’s proposed Elinikon development, an urban regeneration project on the site of the former Hellenikon Airport, near Athens.

The 50-storey, 200-metre-high tower will have 169 one- to five-bedroom apartments and penthouses. Its design is said to be inspired by the natural surroundings of the region.

The developer even claims that the skyscraper is more environmentally sustainable than a low-rise development:

“The Riviera Tower heralds the continued progress of the Ellinikon, as well as a new era for Greece’s built environment and economy,” said Angeliki Touziou, chief development officer with Lamda Development.

“The design of the building has been meticulously considered with sustainability and experience in mind. Taller buildings reduce surface coverage, resulting in more space for the green, open areas that the Ellinikon is committed to bring to the people of this city,” he declared.

“As we continue to hold environmental protection and energy reduction at the forefront of our goals, the Riviera Tower and the Ellinikon’s additional high-rise towers will benefit the environment through smart urban densification and accompanying green space,” added Touziou.

Construction work on the Riviera Tower began earlier this year; the building is due to be completed during phase 1 of the Ellinikon’s project, with handover expected during the first quarter of 2026. The Riviera Tower is the first residential building in the city to be pre-certified with LEED at Gold Level, adding to the city’s existing LEED Gold-certified commercial offerings.

A joint venture between Bouygues Group and Intrakat has been set up for the early building works. Tombazis & Associates has been appointed as local design consultant, alongside a design team consisting of Buro Happold, Faithful & Gould, Tekem, Deta Consulting Engineers, and Doxiadis Plus.

A joint venture of Mace and Jacobs is acting as project management consultant for the Riviera Tower.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk