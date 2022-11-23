Fosters' timber building approved for Queensway

The William (right) will face the The Whiteley across Queensway

Approval has been given for the construction of a six-storey timber block opposite the old Whiteleys department store.

Main contractor for the project has been confirmed as Laing O'Rourke.

The mixed-use development, to be called The William, is designed to transform the northern end of the central London high street.

Designed by Foster & Partners, The William will have six floors of office space spanning 90,000 sq ft alongside 21,000 sq ft of shops and 32 apartments, 11 of which will be designated as affordable. Work is due to start on site in 2023, with completion expected in 2026.

Planning permission for The William was secured by property investment firm Mark in partnership with Finchatton and General Projects.

The William is named after William Whiteley (1831-1907), the founder of the Whiteleys department store on the other side of the road. Whiteleys is itself also being transformed by Foster & Partners into The Whiteley. Planned for completion in 2024, The Whiteley will have 139 apartments, along with shops, cafes, restaurants, a cinema and a hotel.

The William will be constructed using cross-laminated timber and will be Fosters’ first timber office building in the UK. It is planned to be BREEAM Outstanding, using natural and responsibly-sourced materials, and operationally net-zero carbon on completion.

Inside The William

Marcus Meijer, founder and chief executive of Mark said: “This is an exciting development that will not only contribute to the regeneration of Queensway alongside our work on The Whiteley but underscores our ambition to bring the very best in design and construction to the area.

“Innovative in its design, materials and use of space, The William will deliver a first-in-class environment for those that use the building on a daily basis whilst also improving the neighbourhood experience for all that visit Queensway. This once-in-a-lifetime regeneration, will see Queensway reborn as a thriving new hub for London and it is extremely rewarding for us, personally, to be involved in two truly landmark projects located opposite to each other.”

The wider Queensway regeneration project, when complete in 2025, will deliver seven new buildings, more than 350 new homes, 10,000 sq ft of new office space, 530 metres of refurbished shop fronts and 500 metres of new retail opportunities.

