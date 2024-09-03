Foundations strengthened on Yarm Viaduct

Strengthening work is nearing completion on Yarm Viaduct

Yarm Viaduct is a Grade II listed, mid-19th century structure above the River Tees and the town of Yarm. Its 43 arches require engineering to strengthen the foundations and prevent any further movement and deterioration.

Working for main contractor Amco Giffen, Roger Bullivant is installing piles to support the piers into ground conditions categorised by soft clays overlying sandstone.

Its task is to install 656 steel tubular piles to depths of up to 13 metres. It began work on 22nd July with an initial program for phase 1 of 12 weeks. To date it has installed approximately 310 piles, completing eight columns.

The decision to employ a jack down piling technique was driven by multiple factors, primarily the age of the structure and its surrounding environment, close to neighbouring properties and woodland. This piling technique offers quiet and vibrationless installation minimising risk of damage to the existing structure and impact on the local area.

Hydraulic rams push steel piles into soft clays overlying sandstone

Steel transverse beams are being placed through the existing brickwork piers supported either side on reinforced concrete pile caps which transfer the structural loads from the viaduct through the piles into the more stable underlying ground. Small hydraulic rigs connected to the pile caps enable piles to be pushed into the ground by hydraulic rams using the existing structure as a reaction load.

"This project not only highlights our technical capabilities but also our commitment to safeguarding historical infrastructure while minimising the impact on the local community," said Jim Hargrave, northeast regional manager at Roger Bullivant Limited.

The viaduct runs over Yarm and the river Tees [Photo: Network Rail]

