Four jobs, one building

An indicative CGI of Eversheds Sutherland’s new offices at 50/60 Station Road in Cambridge

Overbury has been hired by law firm Eversheds Sutherland and three other organisations in the technology and financial services sectors to deliver a tranche of CAT B office fit-outs at CB1’s 50/60 Station Road development in Cambridge city centre.

Overbury will fit out more than 48,000 sq ft of new office space, through a combination of design & build and traditionally procured office projects that have a combined value of £5m.

Work on the four projects is expected to be complete by early 2020.

Overbury is the only contractor to secure more than one fit out project at the multi-tenanted nine-storey building.

Business development manager Danny Parmar said: “We will be delivering a completely tailored service in that we are working both with clients and their chosen architect to translate creative designs into a finished space, as well as delivering fit-out work that has been designed by Overbury to meet specific client requirements. Whilst each project is different, clear trends are apparent with each occupier seeking to provide modern, open plan and flexible offices that provide comfortable and contemporary environments for staff, and promote mental and physical wellbeing.

“This multi-layered project will understandably present some logistical challenges as all of the fit-outs are being delivered simultaneously. However we have considerable experience in successfully managing multiple office fit outs in the same location and thanks to a considerable amount of preparatory work and a great local supply chain, we are looking forward to delivering on time and to budget.”

Developed by Brookgate and funded by Aviva Investors, 50/60 Station Road (pictured above) is designed by architect Grimshaw and offers a total of 156,000 sq ft of Grade A office space.

