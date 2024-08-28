Four merchants named for materials framework

The four-year framework to help public sector clients with the supply and delivery of their building materials was designed and procured jointly by the Hyde Group and Echelon Consultancy. It will be managed by Pretium Frameworks.

Following an open procurement process four suppliers have been appointed across a single national lot:

Huws Gray

Travis Perkins Managed Services

Jewson Partnership Solutions

Wolseley UK.

Jessica John, director of framework partnerships at Pretium Frameworks, said of the framework: “It has been designed with flexibility in mind to ensure that authorised users can access it in a way that best reflects their specific needs, offering a wide range of materials, as well as support to manage supply and delivery, from four of the UK’s biggest suppliers of building materials.”

The first and second generation iterations of the framework were accessed by more than 50 users and delivered £134.5m of services, she said

“We look forward to building on the legacy of the previous frameworks and look forward to a successful partnership with the new suppliers,” she added.

Hyde Group property services director Mark Batchelor said: "This new framework is an important part of the work we’re doing at Hyde to improve our repairs service for customers. With flexible and efficient access to a wide range of materials and suppliers, our repairs teams will be able to deliver repairs and home improvements more quickly for our customers.

“Together with Pretium, we’ve built on our knowledge and experience from the previous frameworks to develop a new service that can help other housing associations and public sector organisations struggling with supply chain challenges.”

The framework is open to any public sector organisation throughout the UK, and members of their supply chain, from housing providers and local authorities to NHS hospital trusts.

