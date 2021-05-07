Four teams to bid for Newark elevated line

The RFP issued by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey is to design, build, operate and maintain the AirTrain serving the airport. The new rail link will be a 2.5-mile elevated guideway to replace a system that debuted in 1996 but has become outmoded and unreliable over the years.

The four shortlisted teams are:

Liberty AirTrain Partners (Skanska USA Civil Northeast, SNC-Lavalin Project Services, Cowi North America and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America)

Liberty Integrated Connectors (Dragados USA, Halmar International, Schiavone Construction, HDR Engineering, and BYD Transit Solutions)

Liberty Mobility Express (Kiewit Infrastructure, Tully Construction, Aecom USA, and Alstom Bombardier Transportation (Holdings) USA)

Tutor Perini/Parsons JV (Tutor-Perini Corporation, Parsons Construction Group, and DCCCA1 (Doppelmayr))

The four teams were deemed qualified after a technical review of statements of qualifications (SOQs) that included financial capability, past project experience, team approach and structure, pproach to customer experience and other factors.

The shortlisted candidates will now advance to the RFP phase, with groundbreaking on the project expected in mid-2022.

“The existing AirTrain Newark has outlived its useful life and is desperately in need of replacement,” said Port Authority chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Once completed, this new system will provide a state-of-the-art travel experience and a high level of service that our airport customers and employees deserve.”

