Fox acquires waste firm

Fox Group has acquired Blackpool-based Woods Waste Ltd, which specialise in inert waste disposal, recycling, soil supplies and aggregates.

Managing director Paul Fox said: “We have a very strong longstanding relationship with Woods Waste and them becoming part of our group makes perfect sense. They are a successful family run business, employing great people. It allows us to build on our already strong Blackpool presence and their scope of services fits perfectly with us.”

Already this year the Fox Group has acquired Cotswold Roller Hire (CRH) and Blackledge Plant Hire, as well as Woods Waste now. Last year it bought JJ O’Grady Civils and in 2020 it took over Clive Hurt Plant Hire (trading as CMP Plant Hire).

