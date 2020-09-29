Fox Brothers take over Clive Hurt Plant Hire

The two Lancashire companies are a similar size and together will create a group with an annual turnover of close to £50m and 320 employees. They have a combined fleet of 150 wagons (70 from Fox, 80 from Clive Hurt) and 400 machines.

Fox Brothers and Clive Hurt Plant Hire will continue under their existing brands, and day-to-day operations will be carried out from their respective locations in Blackpool and Leyland.

Fox Brothers managing director Paul Fox said that the acquisition would be a springboard for future expansion and create opportunities to compete for larger projects.

The group management team will be led by Paul Fox as managing director, with Alan Fox (director), John Flood (group commercial and strategic director), Lee Stringer (commercial director) and Richard Hurt (operations manager). Clive Hurt will remain in the business.

