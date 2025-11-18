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24 June 2026

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  3. Fox drops Hurt brand

Fox drops Hurt brand

18 Nov 25 Hurt Plant Hire has officially rebranded to Fox Brothers (Leyland) Ltd, trading as Fox Group.

When Blackpool-based haulage contractor Fox Brothers’ acquired Clive Hurt Plant Hire and sister company CMP Plant Hire in September 2020, it was the start of a transformative period of growth by acquisition.

Now the Hurt name is being dropped.

The rebranding of Hurt Plant comes a year after Stellex Capital Management acquired a majority stake in Fox Brothers.

“This rebrand marks a proud milestone in our journey,” said Paul Fox, chief executive of Fox Group. “Hurt Plant Hire has been a valuable part of our group since 2020. Bringing it under the Fox name is not only the natural next step but a strategic move that supports our continued growth, strengthens our market presence, and delivers greater value to our customers.”

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