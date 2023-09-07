Fox moves into sales with LiuGong dealership

Steven Ford (centre left), managing director of LiuGong UK, and Fox Group boss Paul Fox, backed by their colleagues, sign the deal

Ged Fitzsimmons, former regional director of Volvo dealer SMT and briefly Liebherr-GB national account manager for six months, has joined Fox Group as managing director of Fox Group Equipment Sales.

“We have a strategic plan for the next three to five years, to deliver on LiuGong’s market share aspirations, for the product range,” he said.

The LiuGong range includes compact excavators from 1.9 to nine tonnes, excavators from 13 to 100 tonne, wheeled loaders from 12 to 35 tonne, tracked dozers and mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs).

A network of seven service centres is being set up to support customers with parts and service.

