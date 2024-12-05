Foxdown impressed by machine control tech

Foxdown is being supported by Trimble dealer Sitech with its use of the machine control technology

Foxdown Construction has acquired seven Trimble Earthworks machine control kits, two Trimble R750 base stations with Internet Base Station Service (IBSS), Trimble Business Center software and WorksManager software. This suite of technology will be deployed to enhance efficiency and accuracy of earthmoving machinery on Vistry’s Gateway project.

“This is our first venture into GPS machine control, and the journey has been extremely positive,” said Foxdown managing director Dave Hiscock. “The ability to work continuously, regardless of satellite visibility or environmental obstructions, has significantly boosted our productivity. We’re now able to tackle areas of the site that would have previously caused delays or required alternative methods. This technology is transforming how we approach our earthworks and is providing invaluable insights on a project of this scale."

The Trimble technology was supplied by authorised dealer Sitech UK & Ireland, which is supporting Foxdown with its application.

Sitech technical sales consultant Phillip Matchett said: “The Trimble solutions are designed to address the complex challenges faced in large-scale developments like the Gateway project. The combination of machine control systems and software solutions will enable Foxdown to work with precision and efficiency.”

He added: “What’s exciting about this partnership is the opportunity it presents for innovation in the housing development sector. As projects grow in scale and complexity, the need for advanced technology becomes increasingly critical. Our solutions not only improve accuracy and reduce rework but also provide valuable data insights that can inform decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.”

