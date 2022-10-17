Fox’s royal tribute

Fox's new Scania T-Cab with special livery

Fox Group has taken delivery of a new Scania T-Cab with two profile images of the late queen – from opposite ends of her long reign – to make for striking livery.

There is also a more subtle dedication on the panelling – an HF logo and “In Memory of HF Fox” inscribed below. Harold Fox was the son of founder Jack Fox and ran the business until his death in 2007, leaving his grandson Paul Fox, then just 23, to take over the reins.

After a spate of recent acquisitions Fox Group today includes Hurt Plant Hire, Blackledge, CMP, JJ O’Grady, Midlands Site Services, CRH Plant and Celplas PVC as well as the original Fox Brothers haulage and plant hire business.

Latest accounts show that Fox Brothers Group turned over £52m in the year to 31st August 2021. This financial year it is expected to reach £95m.

