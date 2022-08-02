FP McCann trials cement-free pipes

Cement-free precast pipes and manhole rings

Instead of using Portland cement, FP McCann used Wagners’ Earth Friendly Concrete (EFC), using a geopolymer low-carbon binder that is formed from the chemical activation of fly ash and ground granulated blast-furnace slag.

It is claimed that replacing the Portland cement with this geopolymer binder, made using the materials from recycling streams, can reduce the overall environmental impact and the CO₂ emissions of the concrete by up to 80%.

In addition to its low carbon credentials, high performance concrete made with this material is achieving similar strengths to traditional concrete while, due to the chemistry of the geopolymer binder, providing improved durability in many aggressive environments.

After extensive research and use in the UK’s ready-mix industry, the next step will be an introduction of the geopolymer concrete in the precast sector, FP McCann said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk