Free remote fire safety training

The CITB Fire Safety in Buildings eCourse has been developed in response to findings of the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry that fire safety standards, and an understanding of them, needed improving across the construction industry.

CITB worked with industry groups to address the identified skills gap, creating the course in collaboration with Build UK, the Fire Protection Association, Association for Specialist Fire Protection, and the Fire Service College. Divided into five modules, it centres around: Grenfell, materials, fire protection, competence and installation. It is aimed at anyone working in the design, construction, or maintenance of buildings, with a specific focus on installers, although learners will need a basic awareness of fire safety.

There is no exam and those taking the course can take as long as they want. A series of activities and questions throughout the course track the learner’s understanding and development. Those completing the course can download a digital CITB certificate, which is valid for five years.

CITB chief executive Tim Balcon said: “One word explains why modern fire safety skills are more vital than ever for every UK construction worker: Grenfell. We knew that greater guidance and training were key components to ensuring everyone’s safety, and we have made it a priority to deliver on this. It’s vital that everyone is proactive in equipping themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to prevent disasters, like Grenfell, and ultimately save lives..”

Build UK chief executive Suzannah Nichol said: “Everyone in the industry has a responsibility to ensure they are specifying, designing, constructing and maintaining buildings that are safe and safe to occupy. Specialist contractors and installers across the whole supply chain have a key role to play in ensuring that they carry out work in accordance with their training and manufacturer’s instructions, do not compromise any fire safety measures and report any concerns.

“I would recommend that anyone working on a construction project completes this online course to make sure that they understand just how important they are in delivering safe buildings.”

