Free site visitor tracking app

Scan the QR code

The mobile application is designed to help new home builders keep track of people on site. The principle is similar to the Covid tracking app – everyone coming on site scans a QR code with their telephone and their personal data transfers to the site manager.

“All visitors need to sign in and out to the site offices daily, but this can be challenging to maintain in light of current restrictions without touching registers, sign-in sheets and sharing of pens,” said Nick Taylor, business development manager of Housebuilder Pro, the software firm behind the app. “We have developed the app to reduce these issues whilst maintaining all legal and health & safety requirements for site.”

While concerns about use of the data may need to be addressed, Nick Taylor said that Housebuilder Pro itself has no interest in any data generated by the app. It is simply seeking to give away its app to generate publicity for the other software that it sells.

