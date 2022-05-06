Free webinar on recruiting prison leavers

Kier and Willmott Dixon support construction training academies inside prisons

It is inviting construction companies to log in to the webinar on the morning of 9th June – no charge – to find out more about recruiting ex-offenders.

Speakers from Willmott Dixon, Kier and New Futures Network will discuss how recruiting prison leavers has benefited their organisations and how other businesses can do the same. The webinar will also provide advice and information on the practicalities of recruiting prison leavers and recruiting people on release on temporary licence.

“It’s shaping up to be a great event,” said a Ministry of Justice spokesperson.

To learn more about this event and to register attendance, visit seewhatsontheinside.com

